Phoenix, AZ - Victor Santana-Melgoza passed away unexpectedly June 29th in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 41. He grew up in El Paso and was a graduate of Coronado High School. In 2008 he earned his B.A. with a concentration in organizational and corporate communication from UTEP and in 2015 graduated with a master's degree in Communication Studies along with a certificate in women's and gender studies. In his post-graduate studies he became a certified mediator through the university's Center for Conflict Studies. In fall 2015 he was selected as UTEP's representative to the Archer Institute of the University of Texas System and spent a semester in Washington D.C. as an Archer Fellow studying policy-making in government and working at a nonprofit social action agency.



Victor began a lifelong love of music at age 5 when he proved to be a natural at playing instruments and singing. Starting with the violin, he soon became a talented violist winning a place in the Texas All-State Orchestra for three years running while in high school. As an adult he played for both the El Paso and Las Cruces Symphony Orchestras. In Phoenix Victor played with quartets and in various churches at Christmas and Easter celebrations. He recorded two CDs as a professional quartet musician.



As a fervent advocate for social justice causes he volunteered and worked on behalf of victims of discrimination and poverty in El Paso and in the different cities where his career took him. He founded his consulting firm, Diversity Talks and provided training on various human resources and social justice issues. His work included serving as a featured writer for the Hispanic Outlook in High Education, performing training at the U.S. Army Sergeant Majors Academy and speaking at the National Conference on Race and Ethnicity in American Higher Education.



Victor's career focus was in higher education. Beginning with his undergraduate days he honed his writing skills while working at the Prospector first as a reporter and working his way up to news editor and copy editor in his senior year. He also wrote articles for Minero Magazine for which he authored "The Woman Behind the Bun", A tribute to Diana Natalicio, one of which he was especially proud. He also became interested in the management of student housing and became a resident assistant at Miner Village and later at Miner Heights. Upon graduating, Oregon State University was his next stop where he was a Resident Director of Sackett Hall and later became the Multicultural Resource Coordinator of University Housing and Dining Services. During his tenure there, Victor was on of three recipients of the Outstanding Social Justice Trainer/Mentor award presented by the Commission of Social Justice. Two year later he accepted a position as Associate Director of Multicultural Affairs at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. Because of all the training he had done throughout his career Victor developed a deep appreciation and love for teaching. He joined the instructional faculty at the Hugh Downs School of Human Communication at Arizona State University in 2017. Courses he taught included public speaking, small group communication, leadership for social justice, and conflict and negotiation. This concluded the journey of his relatively short life.



Victor was preceded in death by grandparents Benjamin and Anastacia Melgoza and Melchor and Romona Santana. He is survived by his father Benjamin Melgoza, mother Carmen, brother Daniel, sister-in-law Madeline and niece Beatrix. Joining the list of those who mourn his loss are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in his very tightly-knit family as well as many friends, teachers, and colleagues. Our memories will be of his profound love of music, fervent belief in social justice, passion for teaching and learning and of his magnificent smile. Funeral services were held earlier this month.









