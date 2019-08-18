|
Victor Vidal
El Paso - With heavy hearts and deepest sorrow, we regret to announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and uncle, Victor Vidal. Victor suddenly passed away in El Paso, Texas, at age 58 on Wednesday, August 15, 2019.
Victor was a graduate of Ysleta High school, class of 1978, "Once an Indian always an Indian". Victor was a proud El Pasoan who had resided in Dallas, Texas for approx. 25 years until returning to his home town of El Paso in 2012. Those who ever had the opportunity to be touched by his light would be able to speak of his gift to use his infectious smile and laughter to create calm and peace in everyone that he met. Victor was dedicated to his family and displayed the most genuine nature to help others with a commitment to his community.
Victor is predeceased by his father, Miguel Angel Vidal, sibling, Evan Dominguez
Victor's memory will continue to live on as he is survived by his mother Alicia Vidal, siblings; Michelle Colon (spouse Frank Colon), Monica Vidal, Veronica Matthews (spouse Jack Mathews), Sonia Vidal, Tavo Vidal, Albert Dominguez, Dr. Dominique Nehring, Ivan Dominguez. Nephews; Ryan and Aaron Matthews; Nieces; Shae Colon, Ashlyn Colon, Kara Matthews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received at Martin Funeral Home at 128 N. Resler Dr, El Paso, Texas 79912 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Viewing will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm following with a service at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the "El Paso Victims Relief Fund" in honor of Victor Vidal, through the EL Paso Del Note Health Foundation; https://pdnhf.org/
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019