|
|
Victoria Eugenia Tovar
El Paso - Victoria (Vicky) was born December 23, 1929 in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. She peacefully went into the loving arms of Jesus on July 22, 2019 in Floresville, TX at the age of 89.
She was one of 13 children born to Esteban Tovar and Luz Campa Tovar. She was predeceased by her parents and her only child, Tani Irma Catalina 'ChaCha' Tovar (Ott/Holliday).
She is survived by her two granddaughters, Catalina Antoinette Ott Finley (Matt) of Indianapolis, IN and Kristen Nicole Holliday Bouchard of Floresville, TX and 7 great-grandchildren.
Vicky will always be remembered for her love of music, her beautiful singing, her dancing and ultimately, her devotion to the Lord.
Her remains will be cremated and her final resting place will be with her beloved 'ChaCha' in a private ceremony in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico at a later date and time.
Victoria's family would like to thank the staff at Floresville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Floresville, TX as well as the staff at Seasons Hospice in San Antonio, TX. Also, a very special thank you to Victoria's childhood friend, Normina Wolfe Porras of El Paso, TX.
Published in El Paso Times on July 27, 2019