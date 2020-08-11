Vincent Dry JohnsonEl Paso - Vincent Dru Johnson was born in El Paso, Texas to Robert Roy and Emma Jane Johnson on July 19, 1949. He was the third of their six children. Raised in El Paso, he matriculated from Austin High School where he received Most Popular and Most Athletic awards. As a multi-sport star athlete, Vincent earned a Track and Field athletic scholarship to The Ohio State University in 1967.Vincent married Carol Johnson in 1971 and that union was blessed with two children, Alicia Janelle Johnson and Vincent Dru Johnson II. In 1972, he graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology.In 1981, Vincent decided to join his older brother Michael (deceased) in Denver, Colorado to pursue a career in accounting. For more than thirty years, the brothers worked together at Michael's tax and accounting firm. In 2015, Vincent returned to El Paso to care for his elderly mother.Vincent was a kind, gentle and fun loving man. He loved sports, games, spending time with family and working around the house. Vincent was a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.Vincent passed away on August 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Roy Johnson and brother, Michael B. Johnson.He is survived by Emma Jane Johnson (El Paso), his sister Karen Daniels (Boston, Ma); his brothers: Robert Roy Johnson Jr. (Antwerp, Belgium), Ronald Johnson (San Francisco, Ca) and Charles Johnson (Sacramento, Ca); his aforementioned children, his grandchildren: Sydney Christine Johnson and Vincent Dru Johnson III, a host of relatives, and his long-time girlfriend Pecolia Hines.He was a good man and he will be missed.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made, in his honor, to the McCall Neighborhood Center, 3231 Wyoming Ave, El Paso, TX 79903.