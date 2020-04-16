|
|
Vincente Rivera
El Paso - Vincente Rivera, 60, born on April 29, 1959 in Bridgeport, Connecticut went with the Lord on April 13, 2020. Originally from Puerto Rico, Mr. Rivera was stationed at Ft. Bliss, TX where he served in the United States Department of Army in 1978-1984. Mr. Rivera was an active and faithful member of the Apostolic Church where he served as the President of the Men's Auxiliary Group, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Counselor, VBS Director, Treasurer, Recreational Activities Coordinator, and musician.
Mr. Rivera is preceded in death by his father Reinaldo Rivera and brother-in-law Ralph Ortiz Jr. He is survived by his mother Celia Rivera and brother Reinaldo Rivera; father/mother-in-law Ralph F. and Luisa Ortiz; wife Beverly Ortiz Rivera; children Beverly Ann Rivera Calderon and Vincente Cristoval Rivera; son-in-law Jonathan Calderon; brother-in-laws Gilbert John Ortiz, Victor D. Ortiz, Ruben Ortiz, Arlan H. Greer; sister in laws Sylvia Greer, Yolanda M. Ortiz, and 3 nieces and 2 nephews.
Visitation will be held at Crestview Funeral Home located at 1462 N. Zaragoza on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Lived stream funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Due to the current situation and state regulations, we are only allowed 10 people at a time into the chapel using social distancing. Interment will follow on Monday at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Arrangements by Crestview Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020