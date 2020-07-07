Viola CarrejoEl Paso - Viola "Vi "Carrejo, 79 born, November 21, 1940 in the Segundo Barrio of El Paso, Texas died Friday, July 3, 2020 peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Viola was a proud Bowie High School Alumni, Class of 1959. She would enjoy spending time with her classmates at Sunday breakfast, high school reunions, and any gathering or event held. Viola was a devoted hairstylist for 44 years up until her retirement in April 2011 when Hair and Skin Studios closed their doors, yet Vi continued to do hair for her faithful clients up until 2014. Viola is preceded in death by her parents Benito and Maria De Jesus, her siblings Fernando, Jaime, Gerardo Carrejo and Armida Govea. Viola is survived by her siblings Leonardo, Hector (Luisa), Javier Carrejo and Margarita "Mague" Lozano, as well as by her four sisters that she and Jaime raised upon the death of their parents, Elida "Ellie" Lara, Socorro "Sukie" Carrejo, Olga Flynn (Tom) and Corina Atilano (Jose), nieces Dolores (Jason) and Cynthia (Jorge) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family would like to thank Dr. Ikedieze Chukwu, MD and Carmen for their unwavering support and dedication to the health and well-being of our loved one for the last 6 years. Kindred Hospice for their professionalism, dedication and support. Viola was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held virtually (live streamed) through Hillcrest Funeral Home East Facebook page Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., rosary at 12:00 P.M. with graveside burial at 1:30 P.M. Funeral services entrusted by Hillcrest Funeral Home(915)598-3332.