Viola "Vi" Haverly
El Paso - Viola "Vi" Haverly,98, loving wife, mother, gramma and great-gramma passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Kennesaw, GA surrounded by family. Vi was born on August 22, 1921 to Timothy and Catherine Whalen. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY the sixth of ten children. Vi met the love of her life, Bob Haverly, at Cypress Hills Skating Rink in Brooklyn, NY when only 17. They married October 18, 1942 and were blessed with 67 years together before Bob's passing in 2009.
Vi was a resident of El Paso, TX for many years. She was a devout Catholic, never wavering in her faith. Vi was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council 638. She was also a member of her beloved crochet group, "The Happy Hookers". Her creations are cherished by her family. One of Vi's greatest joys was dancing with Bob. This love of dance has been passed onto her children and grandchildren. Even though Vi spent many years in El Paso and eventually Marietta, GA, she was always a proud New Yorker. She was just as proud of her Irish heritage but, mostly, she was proud of her family.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, four of whom died in infancy, and her loving husband, Robert W. Haverly, Sr. She is survived by her six children: Vi Poteete and husband Ronald of Kennesaw, GA, Cathy Ragland and husband Jim of Marietta, GA, Rob Haverly and wife Annette of El Paso, TX, Marianne Ayoub and husband Eddie of Corrales, NM, Peggy Finch and husband Mike of Georgetown, TX and Tom Haverly of Cookeville, TN; her beloved twelve grandchildren: Amy Poteete, Kevin Poteete and wife Courtney, Michelle Petteys and husband Jason, Alesia Ano and husband Jeremy, Tammy Patterson and husband Mike, Chris Haverly and wife Jen Zurkus, Matthew Ayoub, Meagan Rose Ayoub, Amber Poston and husband Matt, Blake Finch and wife Kellie, Zach Haverly and Nich Haverly and 18 loved great- grandchildren: Celia Schaar, Chloe, Peri and Harper Poteete, Clint and Julia Petteys, Priscilla and Shayna Thompson, David and Heather Ano, Elena, Devin and Grant Haverly, Samantha and Tucker Poston, Emilie, Wyatt and Rose Finch and number 19 great-grandbaby Haverly due Spring 2020. Pallbearers are: Grandsons: Kevin Poteete, Chris Haverly, Blake Finch and Matthew Ayoub and Sons-in-law: Ronald Poteete and Eddie Ayoub. Honorary Pallbearers: Sons-in-law: Jim Ragland and Mike Finch.
Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 9:00PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana Ave. with a Rosary at 7:00PM. The funeral Mass will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 9:15 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1315 Travis St. followed by internment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at macular.org or at stjude.org.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019