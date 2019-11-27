|
|
Virgil Malcolm McNeill
El Paso - Virgil Malcolm McNeill passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in El Paso, TX. Virgil was born on April 11, 1929 in Centralia, IL to the late John Malcolm McNeill and Jewell Moore Sanders. Virgil served for over 26 years in the United States Army. A veteran of the Korean and Viet Nam wars, Sergeant Major McNeill became a trailblazer in senior noncommissioned officer leadership development, training and education. From 1972 to 1975, Virgil served as a member of the inaugural faculty of the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy (USASMA) at Fort Bliss, Texas, and in 1976 was designated the Army's first enlisted company commander, serving in that role as the commander of the Student, Staff, and Faculty Company at USASMA. Virgil enjoyed his retirement years fly fishing, cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys, traveling throughout the country and visiting his five sons and their families. He was a member of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in El Paso, TX.
Virgil was preceded in death by his father, John McNeill, mother Jewell Sanders, stepfather Dwight Sanders, and daughter-in-law Andrea. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 66 years, Maxine; five sons, Roger (Susan), Cliff, Steve (Shirley), Joe (Deb), and Brian (Robin); sister Kelly Syrcle, brother Mike Sanders (Barbara), sister Bennie Thomas (Bill), ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will begin at 9:00am on Monday, December 09, 2019 at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 10500 Kenworthy St. Committal Service to follow at 11:00am on Monday, December 09, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors, 5200 Fred Wilson. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Holy Spirit Episcopal Church or the . All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019