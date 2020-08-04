1/1
Virginia Aguilar
Virginia Aguilar

El Paso - Virginia Aguilar, 83, a fiercely passionate and loving protector of her family, born and raised in El Paso's Segundo Barrio alongside 7 equally passionate and loving siblings by two of the most beautiful parents, Fransisco and Maria Aguilar has run home, as she said she would, to be with God and her loving family and friends who preceded her into heaven. Virginia was a proud mother to 4 children Virginia A Orona, Jesus R Corona, Patricia A. Laskowske and Rene R. Aguilar. Equally proud, she was grandmother to 17 grandchildren and great grandmother to 5 beautiful babies. As well as being everything to us she was an incredibly loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and a lifelong Bowie Bear alum.

Extended family and friends are welcome to her internment, 10am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Cowboys attire appreciated.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
