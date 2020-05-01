|
|
Virginia Davis Montoya
El Paso - The Montoya family lost its heart and matriarch, Virginia Davis Montoya, on April 29, 2020. Virginia was born April 17, 1919, in Payette, Idaho. She was surrounded by her family who loved and adored her as she took her last breath. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo C. Montoya; her parents Merrill Gray and Edith Mae Forbes Davis; and siblings Ralph Davis, and Catherine Davis Bean; grandson Douglas Allen Friberg, and great-grandson Sean Andrew Friberg.
Virginia is survived by her children Carlita Costello, Marci Friberg (Charlie), Anita Montoya-Hollands, Joseph Montoya (Lydia), Louise Reza (Louie); grandchildren Jean Adel Figueroa, Jennifer Dawn Friberg Willis, Michael Charles Friberg, Andrew Davis Friberg (Jennifer), Jonathan David Friberg (Rachel), Charles Jonathan Costello (Jen), Karla Neiman (Jared), Daniela Pierce (Brett), Joseph "Joey" Montoya, Courtney Loscavio (Anthony), Louie Reza Jr., David Mark Reza, and 34 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her brother Jack Davis.
A woman ahead of her time, Virginia pursued a professional career in nursing at Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane, Wash. —an affiliate of Gonzaga—and was graduated as a registered nurse in 1943, and later became a mom of five lively children who along with their families are her enduring legacy. She mastered her career and being a mom superbly, making time for extensive time for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as advancing her professional career.
During WWII, she nursed in a Bracero camp for migrant workers and Mexican farm workers in Washington State. Before coming to El Paso, she was head nurse of the Pediatric Unit at National Jewish Hospital in Denver, Colo. In El Paso, she served as a head nurse at Providence Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years. She was active in the Texas Nurse's Association as chairman of the governmental affairs committee and represented Region Three on the state governmental affairs committee; she was a founding member of the Visiting Nurse Association of El Paso, and served on its board. Virginia was named the El Paso Nurse of the Year in 2008.
How fortunate are we to have known and loved her, and now she will be our guardian angel as we eternally treasure her memory.
We'd also like to thank all of the doctors, and caregivers from Hospice of El Paso for their compassionate assistance, but especially Dr. Reeves, Nurse Gina,
and CNA Irene.
A vigil service will be held Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter, El Paso Texas 79936 with a Graveside to follow at 11 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park 8700 Dyer, El Paso Texas 79904.
Published in El Paso Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020