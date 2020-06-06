Virginia L. HobsonEl Paso - In Loving MemoryVirginia Lewis Hobson, 89, passed away June 4, 2020. Virginia was born on Oct 15, 1930 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was raised by her adopted mother Bobby J Lewis. Virginia entered the field of healthcare and worked as an LVN after completed high school. Virginia moved to El Paso in 1958 with then husband Walter H Hobson due to his service in the US Airforce. Virginia continued her LVN profession as a Respiratory Therapist at Thomason General, Southwest General, and finally retiring from Sierra Medical Center. She is survived by her seven children, Toni Taylor, Reginald Hobson (Pam), Marian Hobson Bennett, Johnny Hobson, Bobby Hobson (Zonia), Nancy Hobson Calhoun (Ray), and Vicki Hobson. Virginia is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is joined by both her biological mother, Irene King, adopted mother Bobby J Lewis, and two deceased children, Beverly Ann Smith and Donald Hobson. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service starting at 12:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery East.