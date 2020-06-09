Virginia Lee MynattEl Paso - Virginia (Ginger) Lee Mynatt, 78, of El Paso, Texas, died Monday, June 8, 2020 after a valiant fight against leukemia. Ginger was an author (Trekking the Bones, Dancing on the Mountain), a Master Naturalist and Gardener, a teacher, a loving wife and grandmother and mother to many (even beyond her own family). Her legacy is that she showed us how to be strong and independent, to stand up for others, and to be kind, generous and continually curious. She is survived by her spouse, Vern Mynatt, her children (and their spouses) Scott and Kim Calderwood, Kristin and Paul McMeen and John Calderwood and her beloved granddaughters: Melissa and Leslie Calderwood and Luna and Claire McMeen. She loved all of her extended family, including her step-children and their spouses Paul and Tammy Mynatt, Donna and Pete Lisby, and Naydeen Stone, as well as 'adopted' family members too numerous to mention. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be scheduled for later this year.