Virginia Lee Mynatt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Lee Mynatt

El Paso - Virginia (Ginger) Lee Mynatt, 78, of El Paso, Texas, died Monday, June 8, 2020 after a valiant fight against leukemia. Ginger was an author (Trekking the Bones, Dancing on the Mountain), a Master Naturalist and Gardener, a teacher, a loving wife and grandmother and mother to many (even beyond her own family). Her legacy is that she showed us how to be strong and independent, to stand up for others, and to be kind, generous and continually curious. She is survived by her spouse, Vern Mynatt, her children (and their spouses) Scott and Kim Calderwood, Kristin and Paul McMeen and John Calderwood and her beloved granddaughters: Melissa and Leslie Calderwood and Luna and Claire McMeen. She loved all of her extended family, including her step-children and their spouses Paul and Tammy Mynatt, Donna and Pete Lisby, and Naydeen Stone, as well as 'adopted' family members too numerous to mention. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be scheduled for later this year.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved