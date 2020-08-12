Virginia "Anne" Livingston Brockmoller
Virginia "Anne" Livingston Brockmoller passed away on June 9, 2020 at age 88. She was born in El Paso, TX on August 12, 1931 and was a lifelong resident.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Bowman A. and Virginia Lee Livingston. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Shortnacy, grandson, Charlie Drysdale, brother, B.A. Livingston, nieces, Julie Phillips and Jenna Scott, her sweet friend and caregiver, Raquel Garcia, cousins and many friends.
Anne graduated from Yselta High School in 1949 and Texas Western College, now known as UTEP, in 1963. She was a member of The National Thespian Society and starred in several theater productions. While in college, she coached girls' soccer teams and led them to state tournaments. She also enjoyed bowling with friends and won multi-state competitions.
Anne's greatest passion was teaching in the Yselta School District for 34 years, 29 of them at Ramona Elementary School, where she enjoyed and dearly loved the students, parents, and faculty.
In 1983, Anne became a member of St. Clement's Church. She found hope and strength in Isaiah 40:31, "But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not faint."
She will be remembered for her perseverance, faithful friendship, generosity, and love for her dogs. Our beloved Anne will be greatly missed.
Her memorial service will be held at St. Clement's Church and interred in their garden near her close friend of 56 years, Eddy Jean Newman. Date and time are TBD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Clement's Church, 810 N. Campbell, El Paso, TX 79902, www.stclements.com
, Animal Rescue League, 1256 La Junta, Canutillo, TX 79835, www.arlep.org
, or the charity of your choice
.