Virginia May Aziz
El Paso - Virginia May Aziz, age 94, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Saturday September 21, 2019. Virginia was born May 21, 1925.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband George Jacob Aziz; son Edward John Aziz and son Fred David Aziz.
Virginia is survived by:
Daughter: Kathryn Ann Aziz and her boyfriend Ricky Lee Hardwick. Youngest sister: Diana Valtr. Daughter-in-law: Rosa Aziz.
Granchildren: Triana Aziz and husband Nicolai Stenz, Adriana Aguilera and husband Alfonso Castellucci, Victor Aguilera, Crystal Aziz and Vanessa Aziz.
Great grandchildren: Cheyenne and Alexander Stenz, Kassidy Duran and Ethan Peveto, Isabella and Rocco Castelluci, Bradyn Aziz and Jacob Aguilera.
Nieces and nephews: Barbara and husband Larry Hedrick, Tom Taylor and wife Irene, Robert Taylor and wife Elizabeth, Tani Taylor, Fred Taylor, Carol and husband Kevin Steen, Donna and Mike Braden, David Munn and wife Rhonda, Johnny Munn and wife Johnna.
My mother dedicated approximately 70 years of her life to St. George Orthodox Church. She made Holy bread every Sunday by following her mother's example. She sang in the St. George Choir and was in charge of the Bake table for many many years at the Festivals. My mom was devoted 100% to this Church financially, spiritually, and physically. Once a year, she always wanted to gift the elderly with something that she had made with her own hands.
The Lord was by her side on earth until the end. She was fortunate enough to have 100% of her mind until the last minute.
My mother loved to make Sunday dinner for her family. She made Sunday dinners until she couldn't anymore. For our family, we will miss the delicious and unique taste of her food. She had the best New Year's Eve parties ever! She never forgot to make dinner and bake a cake for every one of us every year. She crocheted until around 8 months ago when she couldn't see that good anymore. She crocheted blankets for all of the babies that were born into our family and for the older kids to place on their beds. These will be passed down from generation to generation.
My mother loved playing cards. This was her escape for relaxation and enjoyment. She was very competitive at all games. She loved to play cards with all of her sisters. My mom was able to do her favorite thing which was to play cards until a few days before passing.
Virginia May Aziz was AMAZING and will be missed by her family every day that we take a breath.
A Visitation for Virginia will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Trisagion at 7:00 PM at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr, El Paso, Texas 79912. A Funeral Mass will occur Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 120 N. Festival Dr., El Paso, TX 79912. A Graveside Service will occur Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12:45 PM at Memorial Pines Cemetery, 3061 Memorial Pines, Sunland Park, New Mexico 88063.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 28, 2019