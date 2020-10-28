Virginia Torres GarciaEl Paso - Virginia T. García of Socorro passed away on Friday, October 23rd at age 57. Beloved wife, mother, and sister, she leaves behind husband Felix Garcia, children Gabryel Garcia-Sampson, M.D. and Sonia Felicia Garcia-Kane M.S.W, and their spouses, Rev. Lisa Garcia-Sampson and Thomas Kane; her siblings Mary Lou Gomez, Arturo Torres and Christina Krieger. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maria R. Torres and Aurelio Torres, her son Felix Jr. and her sisters Martha Torres and Irma Torres. Virginia was a passionate educator for over 30 years at Socorro ISD in the Bilingual, Alternative Education Program, and Special Education Departments. She earned her Masters Degree in Education from UTEP and began her Doctorate in Education. She was committed to her students and co-workers, supporting them and their families in and outside of the classroom. She was a cheerleader sponsor, attended her student's extracurricular and sports activities and volunteered to Christmas shop for students, ensuring every member of their household received something. Every year she collected the flyers for back to school shopping specials, as she made sure every student in her classroom had school supplies, backpacks, clothing, shoes and snacks to ensure they had a successful start to the academic year. She gave generously and lovingly in all that she did. Her thoughtfulness ensured that no-one felt forgotten, all milestones and achievements, no-matter how small were celebrated. Baby showers, terrific kids awards, school spirit week, winning a basketball game or improving a score from a 30 to a 32 were met with hugs, words of encouragement and praise, gifts of appreciation, and coordinated outfits. Her vibrant dedication to serving others and recognizing the potential in every person she met, filled each school day and interaction with love and joy. She made everyone feel special, loved and welcomed. Despite her long battle with medical issues, she lived a vibrant life of unconditional love and service to others. A member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, her devout Catholic faith guided her. She believed in herself and others, even when it seemed impossible. Her determination, sacrifice, faith, love and commitment to her profession and her family gave her the strength to endure chronic illness and allowed he to be present in her daughter's lives. She lived for them and is the reason they were able to achieve their goals of becoming a Medical Doctor and a Social Worker. She impacted the lives of many people and her light and spirit will be greatly missed.