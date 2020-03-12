|
|
W B McDonald
El Paso - WB McDonald, 92 passed away on Sunday, March 08, 2020. WB was born in Tennyson, Texas on March 01, 1928. After graduating from high school, he proudly joined the United States Army to serve his country. Within his assigned travels for the United States Army, he met the love of his life Janet and married her 6 weeks later.
WB was a master gardener he grew flowers of all colors and sorts, fruits and vegetables of every kind, and big beautiful shade trees.
WB was preceded in death by his parents Dan and Nettie Bea McDonald, his wife of 66 years Janet McDonald, his daughter Patricia McDonald and his son Michael McDonald. He leaves behind four children; Milton, Timothy, Doug, Denise McDonald, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service to follow at 1:00 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit Mr. McDonald's online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020