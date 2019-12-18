|
|
W. Cole Holderman
El Paso - W. Cole Holderman rode off into the sunset on December 17th, 2019. He is re-united with his one true love, Carol Irvin Holderman, together now in green pastures beside the still waters.
Cole was most proud of his family. He was a loving husband, a dedicated family man, and a faithful friend who touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Cole was bigger than life, "A Grandpa, Horseman, Pontificator, and Friend of Widows and Orphans." He lived in the moment, working hard and playing hard and never putting on airs.
Prior to his battle with Alzheimer's, Cole was deeply involved in the El Paso community. He was founder and President of ERISA Planning Company and had a 40+ year career with Prudential, where he dedicated himself to educating others about Pension and Retirement Planning. He attended Texas Western University (UTEP) on a football scholarship (1959-1961) and transferred to an academic scholarship, graduating in 1963. He went on to serve as an Alumni Advisor in Kappa Sig, President of the Touchdown Club and President of the UTEP Alumni Association. Cole was a 33rd Degree Mason, proud Shriner and Jester, a charter member of the Sunturians, and active in Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce. He and the family were deeply involved in the El Paso County Sherriff's Posse where he served in many capacities including President.
As Colzy's family and friends all know, weekends were reserved for time together outdoors - whether it was Cloudcroft, Zanland, the Gila, Elephant Butte or on top of a horse. He dedicated his life to the enrichment of others, and his legacy will live on through those whose lives he touched.
Services for W. Cole Holderman will be held Sunday, December 22nd at 2:00 PM at Trinity First United Methodist Church, 801 North Mesa, in El Paso. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the UTEP Alumni Association, or the .Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019