Walter Earl Bambrook, II
El Paso - Rev. Walter (Skip) Bambrook, II
November 24, 1944 to August 2, 2020
Skip was born and raised in Albuquerque, NM and came to El Paso in 1969 while serving in the U.S. Army. After his military service, Skip stayed in El Paso to attend UTEP's School of Engineering and begin his career. He retired from Robert Navarro and Associates in 2017. He was ordained a Deacon in the Episcopal Church in December of 2017, planning to spend his retirement years in the service of others.
The strong, good character of Skip will continue through his children: Anna (David), Walter III, Leah (Frank), Katherine and Harvey (no pressure, guys!). His great love and care for his family will be remembered with smiles and giggles by his grandchildren: Isabel, Alexander, Warren, Isaac and Lorelei (you all made your grandpa VERY happy!). Skip is also survived by his wife Teresa, his sister Carol (Bill) and brother Bruce (Cheri), and his mother-in-law Eva.
A Mass honoring Skip will be held at The Episcopal Church of St. Alban, 1810 Elm St., El Paso, TX 79930 at a later date. Interment will follow at the St. Alban's Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Opportunity Center of El Paso, P.O. Box 63, El Paso, TX 79941-0063. This will please Skip - he frequently expressed a wish to be able to do more for the residents of the Opportunity Center. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.