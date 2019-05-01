Services
El Paso - Walter John Toothman was born on May 16, 1926 in Twin Falls, Idaho and passed away on April 25, 2019. He decided to forgo his senior year of high school in order to serve and protect his country in the US Navy during WWII. Walt married Doris Elaine Clark (deceased) in 1946. They had three children: Kathleen Ann Wilson (husband Michael-deceased), John Clark Toothman (deceased) (wife Gail) and Curtis Lee Toothman(wife Debbie). After serving, he graduated fourth in his class from the University of New Mexico in 1952 with a B.S.E.E. Walt designed the electrical systems for the Sun Bowl, Rushfair Shopping Center, Coronado High School, the Marriot and Embassy Suites, to name a few. He was a partner in Lone Star Electric. Mayor Ray Salazar awarded him the Conquistador Award in 1979. He had previously received The Key to the City of El Paso. He helped establish the first non-union electrician apprenticeship program in El Paso. Walt and Doris moved to Elephant Butte in 1992, where he served on the Sierra Electric Co-op board of trustees for 12 years. He had six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Walt was engaged to Pat Huffman until 2017. He was loved and respected by family and friends. Walt always had a great joke to tell, always. His philosophy was "if you hoot with the hoot owls at night, you have to get up and fly with the eagles in the morning". He will be dearly missed by all.
