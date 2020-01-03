|
Warren Bassuk
El Paso - U.S. Army First Sergeant (Retired) Warren Daniel Bassuk, 78, passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born on June 11th, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York. He was a combat medic war hero and proudly served his country for 26 years. Afterward, he continued to serve his country as a Civil Service pediatric nurse at WBAMC, Ft. Bliss, Texas while living in El Paso, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lottie Marie Bassuk whom he married in 1960. He remarried Betty Wicker Ellington on March 14, 1997. Warren is survived by his wife Betty Bassuk, four sons and their wives, William and Sandy Bassuk, Robert and Dianna Bassuk, Robert and Patty Ellington, Kyle and Alysha Ellington, 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer, El Paso, Texas 79904; Viewing: Sunday Jan 5th, 5p-9p, Funeral Service: Monday, Jan 6th 8:00am and Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020