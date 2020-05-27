Warren Frank Bowland
El Paso - COL (Ret.) WARREN FRANK BOWLAND, M.D. joined the long gray line and entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a proud graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1968. This Airborne Ranger then served in Vietnam as a Platoon Leader with the 82nd Airborne Division and then the 5th Special Forces Group. This Infantryman then started the next phase of his military career by completing his premed requirements at the University of Texas-El Paso.
Dr. Bowland received his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in 1978. He completed a general surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 1983, receiving board certification in 1985. He initially served at Darnell Army Hospital, Ft. Hood, Texas, becoming Chief, Department of Surgery. From1987 to 1996, COL Bowland was assigned To William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC), Fort Bliss, Texas. At WBAMC, he served as Chief of Trauma; Chief, General Surgery Service; Chief, Department of Surgery; Director, General Surgery Residency Program; and the Deputy Commander of Clinical Services. He was also the NASA and USAF Liaison for the Space Shuttle Program at White Sands Missile Range, and the State Faculty for the American College of Surgeon's Advanced Trauma Life Support Course. As his last assignment, COL Bowland was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC. He served as a Staff General Surgeon at Womack Army Medical Center, the Deputy Commander of Clinical Services of the 44th Medical Brigade, and the General Surgery Representative to the Fayetteville Veterans Administration Medical Center.
COL Warren Bowland retired in 1998 with 30 years of service. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star with V device, the Bronze Star with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Purple Heart and the Order of Military Medical Merit.
Upon retirement, Warren served as a backfill General Surgeon to the Great Plains Regional Medical Command. He then worked as a Surveyor for the Joint Commission-both nationally and internationally. His last position was Physician Adjudicator at the US Army Physical Evaluation Board at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. His more important role was when Carla became a General Officer. He assumed his Terminal rank of 'Army Wife', a role he was most proud of.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Ethyl Margaret and Frank Young Bowland. He is survived by his loving wife Major General (Ret.) Carla Hawley-Bowland, M.D.; his loving children Christopher Young Bowland (Angela), Mark Brandon Bowland, Scott Raymond Bowland (Amanda), and Jennifer Frances Bowland; his sister Karen Hawks (Gene); and the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Elena, Benjamin, Henry, Catie, Natalie, Connor and Greyson Bowland.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM, with Celebration of Life at 3:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. He will be interred at Fort Bliss Cemetery. Full military honors will be given at a later date. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit the online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from May 27 to May 31, 2020.