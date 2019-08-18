|
Wavie Gene Shumate Jr.
St. Louis - Wavie Gene Shumate Jr, 37, passed away on Tuesday 13 August 2019.
Wavie was born in Missouri on August 29, 1981. He graduated from Chatham High School and then left for basic training for the United States Army at the age of seventeen. Wavie married the love of his life, Tanya, in February 2000.
Wavie was a dedicated father to his daughter Alexis. He enjoyed working on cars, and loved showing her how to do it all. He was a fan of playing video games. Specifically, Destiny 2, Zelda, and World of Warcraft and Pokemon Go. He enjoyed classic and alternative rock for the most part. Wavie was always into being physically fit too, he loved working out and helping anyone else that needed it. That was arguably his best quality always willing to help.
Sergeant First Class Wavie Shumate, JR. joined the Army in June of 1999 and attended One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to be a Combat Engineer.
During his career, Sergeant First Class Shumate served as a Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) Combat Engineer Observer, Coach/Trainer (OC/T), Operations Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant, Chief Bridge Noncommissioned Officer (NCO), Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), Squad Leader, Recruiter, Reconnaissance Sergeant, Retention NCO, Team Leader and Vehicle Driver. He participated in Operations Freedom's Sentinel and Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and National Resolution, Transition, and Liberation of Iraq with 43 months in combat.
Sergeant First Class Shumate's most recent assignment is as a BEB Combat Engineer OC/T with 3rd Battalion 410th Engineer Regiment (BEB) Fort Bliss, Texas and assigned to the following units: 21st Engineer Battalion at Fort Campbell; 9th Engineer Battalion Schweinfurt, Germany; Denver Recruiting Battalion in Omaha, Nebraska; and 14th Engineer Battalion, Fort Lewis.
Sergeant First Class Shumate's military education includes the US Army Air Assault School, Army Recruiter, the Senior Leaders Course, Advanced Leaders Course, Basic Leaders Course, Rappel Master Course, Combat Lifesaver Course, and Unit Armorer.
Sergeant First Class Shumate's awards and decorations include the Combat Action Badge, Air Assault Badge, US Army Recruiter Badge-Gold with "3" Sapphire Achievement Stars, US Army BASIC Recruiter Badge - Silver with "3" Gold Achievement Stars, Driver/Mechanic Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (6 Oak Leaf Clusters (OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2 OLC), Army Good Conduct Medal (1 Silver Loop), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal (2 Campaign Stars), Iraqi Campaign Medal (4 Campaign Stars), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 3), Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 3), and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal (2 Bronze Stars).
Wavie leaves behind nearly all of his immediate family including his wife; Tanya, his daughter; Alexis, his mother Diana, his step-father Charles, and his father Wavie SR, along with two brothers(wives), two sisters(husbands) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service will begin at 11:30am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019