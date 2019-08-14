|
W.D. Pruitt
Fabens - W.D. Pruitt, 84, passed away August 11, 2019. He was born on May 31, 1935 in El Paso to Bill and Alma (Stewart) Pruitt. W.D. married Joy Frost on January 19, 1963 and they have one daughter Denise. He attended Texas Tech University and was in the Army stationed in Germany. W.D. spent his career farming in El Paso County and Hudspeth County. Survivors include his wife Joy, daughter Denise, her husband Ronnie, grandson Wesley, sister Virginia Willis and husband Scott (Megan, Hunter, Brandy, Preston, Dalyn and Breely). Sister-in-law Elodia Pruitt, nephew Junior and cousin Sally Upchurch. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jim and John. Visitation: 5-8:00PM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home in Fabens. Graveside Service: 10:00AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ft. Hancock Cemetery with Pastor David Bynum officiating. Pallbearers: Dean Lopez, Danny Chavez, Carlos Perez, Bobby Skov, Larry Cevallos, Billy Thomas, Jarett Rogers and Wayne Stratchen. Honorary Pallbearers: Red Davis, Butch Brown, Rusty Miller, Straw Wilson, Martin Lettnich III, Wayne Johnson, John Spence, Jerry Rogers and Matt Mastic. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cowboys for Cancer Research, P.O. Box 202, Dona Ana, NM 88032 or . Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019