Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. FRANCES XAVIER Mother Cabrini Catholic Church
12200 Vista del Sol
El Paso, TX
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Cemeteries
12400 Montana
View Map
Wesley Omar Wofford Obituary
Wesley Omar Wofford

El Paso - 38, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He left behind his mother, Rosa E. Garcia, his father, Paul F. Wofford, his sister, Sheila R. Fleissner, his half-brother Mark C. Wofford, and many friends and family who loved him dearly. Wesley was bright and passionate. He graduated from UT Austin with a degree in Economics and Spanish, and as vice-president of Wofford Truck Parts, he had dedicated himself to promote and grow the business alongside his father. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 10:30 am - ST. FRANCES XAVIER Mother Cabrini Catholic Church 12200 Vista del Sol, El Paso, Texas 79936 . The burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemeteries (12400 Montana).
Published in El Paso Times from July 14 to July 16, 2019
