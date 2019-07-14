|
|
Wesley Omar Wofford
El Paso - 38, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He left behind his mother, Rosa E. Garcia, his father, Paul F. Wofford, his sister, Sheila R. Fleissner, his half-brother Mark C. Wofford, and many friends and family who loved him dearly. Wesley was bright and passionate. He graduated from UT Austin with a degree in Economics and Spanish, and as vice-president of Wofford Truck Parts, he had dedicated himself to promote and grow the business alongside his father. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 10:30 am - ST. FRANCES XAVIER Mother Cabrini Catholic Church 12200 Vista del Sol, El Paso, Texas 79936 . The burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemeteries (12400 Montana).
Published in El Paso Times from July 14 to July 16, 2019