Willard Gordon Crevasse
El Paso - Gordon Crevasse, 88, passed away July 3, 2019.
He was an El Paso resident for 43 years; born in Jacksonville, FL, he is preceded in death by wife of 55 years Shirley Nadine Lawrence Crevasse, parents Robert and Mary Jane Crevasse, siblings Bob Crevasse and Mary Chase.
Gordon is survived by his daughters Linda and Marcia Wilson, El Paso, TX, Jane Crevasse (Warren) Ruf, Stratford, CT; sons Randy (Toni) Wilson, Hilliard, FL, W. G. (Bill) Crevasse Jr., Middleburg, FL; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
Gordon was a U.S. Army Veteran, a Past Master of Fraternity Lodge 1111 of El Paso, TX, and retired from IBM with 25 years of service.
Donations may be made to Cat Rescue Corporation, 6201 Monarch Dr, El Paso TX 79912. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Cremation handled by Perches West.
Published in El Paso Times on July 20, 2019