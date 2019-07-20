Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Crevasse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Gordon Crevasse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard Gordon Crevasse Obituary
Willard Gordon Crevasse

El Paso - Gordon Crevasse, 88, passed away July 3, 2019.

He was an El Paso resident for 43 years; born in Jacksonville, FL, he is preceded in death by wife of 55 years Shirley Nadine Lawrence Crevasse, parents Robert and Mary Jane Crevasse, siblings Bob Crevasse and Mary Chase.

Gordon is survived by his daughters Linda and Marcia Wilson, El Paso, TX, Jane Crevasse (Warren) Ruf, Stratford, CT; sons Randy (Toni) Wilson, Hilliard, FL, W. G. (Bill) Crevasse Jr., Middleburg, FL; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

Gordon was a U.S. Army Veteran, a Past Master of Fraternity Lodge 1111 of El Paso, TX, and retired from IBM with 25 years of service.

Donations may be made to Cat Rescue Corporation, 6201 Monarch Dr, El Paso TX 79912. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Cremation handled by Perches West.
Published in El Paso Times on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now