William E. (Bill) Dent
William E. (Bill) Dent

William E. Dent, 94, formerly of Texas, was born into eternal life on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Richmond.

Bill, as he was affectionally known, was born on November 5, 1925 in Azle, Texas to the late Robert Lee and Alma Daughtery Dent. At the age of 19, Bill enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the 41 st Division Infantry during WWII. Bill spent his 45-year career in management with the Furr's Grocery Stores, and was involved in his community and church, giving tirelessly to those in need at the Abilene Social Ministry.

He is survived locally by his daughter, Dr. Delinda Dent and husband John Lackey; granddaughters; Dr. Katibeth Sharp and husband, Andrew Sharp; Dr. Alisha Wray and husband Dr. Justin Wray; Great granddaughters: Lyra Wray and Ella Wray and his special little buddy Reid Friend of Lexington; as well as a host of other family and friends both in Texas and Kentucky.

Graveside services will be conducted at Erath Garden of Memories, 6811 S. Highway 377, Dublin Texas, Sunday, November 1, 2020 @2;00 P.M.

Harrell's Funeral Home, Dublin, Texas is assisting the family

A complete obituary can be found on our website: https://www.harrellfuneralhomedublin.com/




Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

