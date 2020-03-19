Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
William Eric Munoz Obituary
El Paso - William Eric Munoz entered the hands of the Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 41. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, and good friend. He will be greatly missed. He was an electrician working alongside his father in the family business. He especially loved music and playing in several local bands. He is survived by his parents William and Jessie Munoz, his sister Theresa Munoz, and many uncles, aunts, friends, and extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held privately by the family. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Download Now