William ("Bill") F. Park



January 23, 1929 - October 26, 2020



On Monday, October 26, 2020, Bill Park, a loving father, husband, and friend, went to be with the Good Lord in heaven at age 91.



Bill was born on January 23, 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA to William Park and Buelah James. He lived a rich and full life with his wife Beatriz of 42 years. He enjoyed playing the clarinet and saxophone and was honored to be in the El Maida Shrine Band in El Paso. Bill was an Army veteran, drafted to serve in the Korean War. He loved flying planes, flying frequently and owned his own plane. Bill was an air traffic controller before making a career with the U.S. government in Civil Service. He was the proud owner of Bill Park Motors for over 40 years and enjoyed buying and reselling homes with Beatriz.



Bill loved to cook and find new recipes, but his real passion was his family and his faith in Jesus Christ - his recipe for life! He was known for his infectious laugh, wonderful smile, honesty and kind spirit.



Bill was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother, Buelah, his wife, Beatriz, his sister Audrey, and his brother Chuck. Bill is survived by his three children, Theresa Corbin, Bill Park, and Beatrice Dirling; his three stepchildren, Angie Ayala, Luis Serafin, and Veronica Cuniff; his 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at Coronado Baptist Church, 501 Thunderbird Dr., El Paso, TX 79912. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Coronado Baptist Church.









