Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Committal
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
William Francis Masterson


William Francis Masterson

El Paso - William Francis Masterson passed peacefully April 25, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on July 19, 1936 to Laurence and Mary Masterson.

He joined the Army at 17 and dedicated his life to serving his country. Bill was a great man who was admired and respected by all. His heart was as big as his smile.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirlene Masterson, 7 children, Steve and Mark Masterson, Teresa, Johnny, Mandy, Mark, and Janice, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. The world will be a little less wonderful without him.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be at 11am with a Funeral Service at 12:30pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service to follow at 2pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 28, 2019
