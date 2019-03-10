|
|
William G. Schmidt
El Paso - William "Bill" Schmidt passed away in El Paso on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Bill was born in 1938 in San Francisco, California to Gustav and Frances Schmidt. He served in the US Navy from 1956 - 1959 on the USS Bennington and USS Hornet. Following his Naval service, he joined the Army in 1962 with one tour in Vietnam 1966-1967, graduated from US Army Sergeants Major Academy in 1977, retiring as Sgt. Major in 1980. During his military service, Bill received many commendations including National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and several Army Commendation Medals. He enjoyed a 25+ career with several El Paso car dealerships. Bill enjoyed cars, going to the gun range, and sharing stories with friends and strangers alike.
Survivors: Loving wife of 53 years Helmi; sons Steven Schmidt and wife Kelly, Billy and wife Vickie; 6 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in his memory to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org/donate or El Paso Humane Society, www.hselpaso.org/donate.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019