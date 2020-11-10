1/1
William Henry Wickline
William Henry Wickline

April 2, 1936 - November 5, 2020

William Henry Wickline passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Known as "Bill" to his friends and family, he was born in San Antonio,Texas to parents Gaynor Avalon Wickline and Ada Evelyn Ball. A graduate of Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Texas and Texas A&I (now Texas A&M Kingsville) University, Bill was a United States Army veteran who retired in 1993 after a long career as an engineer with the Vulnerability Assessment Laboratory (VAL) at White Sands Missile Range.

A member of First Baptist Church for 55 years, Bill taught preschool Sunday school and was a longstanding member of the church choir who enjoyed making a joyful noise every Christmas season with the FBC Living Christmas Tree. Bill also served for several years as a Disaster Relief coordinator with the Texas Baptist Men organization.

Bill served as Commissioner for the Yucca Council of the Boy Scouts of America and Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 222, as a RSVP volunteer at Sierra Medical Center, and as a Northeast representative on the Foster Grandparents Board. A former member of the El Paso Border Chorders, Bill was also a Showtime El Paso representative, a volunteer for Flags Across America, and an occasional interpretive guide for visitors to the Veterans Memorial.

Bill is survived by sons John Gaynor and Glenn Edward Wickline, ex-wife Margaret Wiggins Wickline, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Nathaniel, and Brian and many other relatives and close friends who all miss him deeply. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Robin Lynn Wickline, Glenn David Wickline, and Gaynor Avalon Wickline, Jr.

A memorial service and celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation or memorial gift to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
