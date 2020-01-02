|
William (Bill) Hogarth II
Austin, TX - William Hogarth II (Bill), formerly of Omaha and Des Moines, has died in Austin, TX at the age of 77. Bill played basketball and other sports at South High School in Omaha, and is in the South High Packer Athletic Hall of Fame. He graduated in 1959. He attended Drake University in Des Moines, and then served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. He played basketball for Drake, for the 591st MP battalion in the Army, and for a semi-pro team sponsored by Union Furniture of El Paso. He married Ann Dyess from Ralls, TX in 1965. They had two children.
Bill worked for El Paso Natural Gas Co. in El Paso for 30 years, and retired in 1996 as director of a large accounting department. In 1998, he and Ann moved to Buchanan Dam, TX, to a house on Inks Lake, and in 2016 to the Clairmont Retirement Community in Austin. He passed away of heart failure on December 23rd, 2019. He is survived by his wife, two children and their spouses, four grandchildren, one sister, four nephews, two nieces, and many great- and great-great nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents and one sister.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020