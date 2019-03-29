|
William James McKinnon
El Paso - William (Bill) J. McKinnon, 79, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home in El Paso, Texas.
Bill was born to William Vincent McKinnon and Julia Hirsch on October 27, 1939 in Virginia, Minnesota.
He leaves behind his wife Yolanda Tiscareno McKinnon, his sister Virginia J. Chipp, two nephews, many extended family members, numerous friends and his precious little dog Cecil.
Along with his family he moved to Southern California in 1950. He attended school and maintained numerous friendships with school friends. After graduating from Franklin High School he attended Pasadena Jr. College then joined the National Guard. He followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by making his career with Southern Pacific Railroad. Because of his railroad connection he retired in El Paso, Texas in 1985.
Bill was an avid traveler. His most memorable trip was the month he spent in Russia. He was a passionate touring motorcyclist, graduating to a Silver Wing scooter a few years ago. He was a proud member of The Las Cruces Scooter Group.
Visitation will be held Sunday March 31, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 5 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home West on Resler. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Refuge, 1320 Mercantile in Anthony, NM on Monday April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial Donations may be made in Bills name to: St. John Paul II Catholic Church Building Fund, 5290 McNutt Rd, Suite 209 Santa Teresa, NM 88008 or Animal Rescue League of El Paso, Inc. 7256 La Junta Dr. Canutillo, TX 79835
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 29, 2019