Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
For more information about
William McKinnon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge
1320 Mercantile
Anthony, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McKinnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James McKinnon


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William James McKinnon Obituary
William James McKinnon

El Paso - William (Bill) J. McKinnon, 79, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home in El Paso, Texas.

Bill was born to William Vincent McKinnon and Julia Hirsch on October 27, 1939 in Virginia, Minnesota.

He leaves behind his wife Yolanda Tiscareno McKinnon, his sister Virginia J. Chipp, two nephews, many extended family members, numerous friends and his precious little dog Cecil.

Along with his family he moved to Southern California in 1950. He attended school and maintained numerous friendships with school friends. After graduating from Franklin High School he attended Pasadena Jr. College then joined the National Guard. He followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by making his career with Southern Pacific Railroad. Because of his railroad connection he retired in El Paso, Texas in 1985.

Bill was an avid traveler. His most memorable trip was the month he spent in Russia. He was a passionate touring motorcyclist, graduating to a Silver Wing scooter a few years ago. He was a proud member of The Las Cruces Scooter Group.

Visitation will be held Sunday March 31, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 5 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home West on Resler. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Refuge, 1320 Mercantile in Anthony, NM on Monday April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial Donations may be made in Bills name to: St. John Paul II Catholic Church Building Fund, 5290 McNutt Rd, Suite 209 Santa Teresa, NM 88008 or Animal Rescue League of El Paso, Inc. 7256 La Junta Dr. Canutillo, TX 79835
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now