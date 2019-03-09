|
William "Bill" Jones
El Paso - Our beloved William "Bill" Jones was called Home by the Lord on March 5, 2019.
Bill will be incredibly missed, but we are comforted that he has been reunited with his wife and love, Mary. Bill faithfully visited her gravesite. He attended church and was a man of faith and integrity. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Bill enjoyed spending time with friends, cheering on his New England Patriots, and appreciated a good meal. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Tammy Jones-Eller and son-in-law, Richard Eller.
Visitation: Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors: Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 9, 2019