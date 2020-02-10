Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
William Joseph "Bill" Haas

William Joseph "Bill" Haas Obituary
William "Bill" Joseph Haas

William "Bill" Joseph Haas passed away on February 5, 2020. Bill is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Cassie and Daniel Bergeron, sister Donna Vandervort, ex-brother-in-law Bruce Vandervort, nephew Jason Vandervort, ex-wife Pam Haas, dear friends Kristy Gallaviz and Marcelo Morales, and countless friends. Bill worked in the El Paso and surrounding areas car industry for decades, working to revitalize and transform it into something he loved. He was an avid car enthusiast, golfer, motocross rider, and snowmobiler. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Perches Funeral Home, 6111 South Desert Blvd. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions to the World Craniofacial Foundation (worldcf.org).
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020
