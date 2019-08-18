|
William Kramer
El Paso - It Is with saddened hearts to announce the passing of our dearly beloved Son and brother, William "Bill" Kramer (60). Bill was the son of Evangelina "Angie" and Douglas Kramer. Bill passed away on August 14, 2019, in New York. Bill was born July 8, 1959 in El Paso, Texas.
While living in El Paso, Bill worked as an auto mechanic and drove stock cars for Dickies. Bill occasionally worked as a chef for Mo's BBQ. Bill also worked in construction. In 2002 Bill moved to Killen Texas and worked as an auto mechanic supervisor for Wheels of Texas and Payless Auto Dealer. In 2018 Bill moved to New York and began working for EISS & Brothers. Bill was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Men's Auxiliary Post 6008 in Herns, Texas. Bill had impeccable work ethics and he had a big heart. Bill was admired and loved by everyone who came in contact with him. If anyone needed help or financial support, Bill was always there to help. He helped others before he helped himself. He had a big heart, he would give the shirt off his back and his last dime from his pockets. Bill loved all his grandkids, his dogs, but most of all the love of Bill's life was his mom Angie.
Bill is preceded in death by his Father: Douglas Kramer (Retired Army) and his brother: David Kramer (Army Veteran).
Bill is survived by his mother: Angie Kramer, Sister: Susan (Robert), Brother: Daniel (Tracey), Bill's daughters: Bernadette Medrano and Suzette Barcenas (Antonio), Grand-daughters: Shailynn, Michelle, Bella, Nadia, Samantha ; Grandsons: Tony, Javier, Isiah, Step-Grandsons: Xavier, Michael Jr., Joseph, Step-Granddaughters: Isela, Bianca, Nieces, Nephews, Aunts and Uncles. Bill's beloved dogs: Brandy, Angel, Dixie and numerous Family and Friends.
Bill, we will miss you, your humor, your laughter, and your weekly phone calls. Rest in peace dear son: No more heartbreak, No more burdens, and you will never be alone. You are gone, but not forgotten, We love you always. You will forever be in our hearts, memories and dreams.
Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 20 from 9:00am till 1:00pm followed by a prayer service at 1:00pm in Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn located at 8817 Dyer Street, El Paso TX, 79904. The service will finalize with a Committal Service at Restlawn Cemetery. The family also invites everyone to the "Celebration of Bill's Life" at VFW 8550 located on 4714 Titanic.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019