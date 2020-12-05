William L. Adams
El Paso - William Livington Adams
Obituary . . . His Life Story
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me on that day . . . ." - 2 Timothy 4:7, 8a.
William L. Adams endearingly known to many as "W.L." or "Bill" was born October 27, 1935 and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the only child of Lawrence and Vivian Adams. He credits most of his upbring to his maternal grandmother.
Ten days after graduating in 1954 from Douglas High School in Baltimore, Maryland, William joined the United States Air Force (USAF). At the rank of Master Sargent and role of Aircraft Loadmaster Superintendent he worked on numerous airplanes. He assisted in the picking up and the delivery of cargo and passengers around the world. During his 26 years in the USAF, he was stationed in New Jersey, Louisiana, Ohio, Hawaii, England, Newfoundland, California, Texas (San Antonio and El Paso, Biggs Field) and the Philippines. While stationed at Travis AFB, CA he was in charge of the Base Honor Guard.
While serving in the USAF, William was presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross, two Bronze Stars with the V device and numerous other rewards, again he gave all his Glory to God. After 26 years of service, he retired from the United States Air Force August 31, 1980.
When he retired from the Air Force, he worked for Lockheed (Saudi Arabia) for four years. After which, the family returned to El Paso ad he worked a year in Civil Service, before going back to California. In 2000 William retired from Civil Service. Thereafter the family later returned to El Paso.
William met his wife, Ruth at a dance at the El Paso Coliseum. That night he told her that she was going to marry him. She, of course, did not believe him. True to his word one year later they were married and remain so for 61 years.
He was an active member at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Suisun City, CA before moving back to El Paso. There he united with Unity Missionary Baptist Church. He was a devoted Usher at both Churches.
He was a member of the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles of Mystic Shrine, Prince Hall Masons. He was a member and Honorary Past Master of Pride of the West Lodge #53 and Advisor to the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition, he was a 33-degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of RIO Grande Consistory #24. He was a past Potentate of Alooma Temple #212 in Suisun, CA and Member of Oro Temple #9 in El Paso, Texas.
William had a contagious smile and he loved people. He had a kind heart and generous spirit. He loved spending time with family and friends. He especially loved nurturing his grand-children and offering them advice for life. He enjoyed telling jokes and playing Dominos and Pinocle.
On November 23, 2020 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, William made his transition to his eternal Heavenly Home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Vivian Adams and son Kenneth Young.
He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Ruth; 3 sons: Carl Young (Glenda) Wichita Falls, TX, Victor Young (Isabelle) San Antonio, TX, and Pierre (Antonia) Burkburnett, TX; daughters Delphine (Eugene) Forth Worth, TX and Demetra (Darrell) American Canyon, CA; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great, great-grandchildren; Sister Edith Pope; Uncle, Irvin Lewis (Marie), Cousins Mariam and Cookie Owens; and may other family relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 1:00pm - 4:00pm with a Funeral Service to begin at 2:00pm on Monday, December 07, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. El Paso, TX. A Committal Service will be held the following week on December 17, 2020 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, CA. Please visit his online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net