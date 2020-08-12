William Leverett Roush
El Paso - William Leverett Roush (Bill), born June 21, 1935, in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Pauline Hamm Roush and Leverett Lee Roush; passed away on March 20, 2020, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Veronica M. Roush, and daughter Ana Roush (Lisa), of El Paso, Texas; and daughter Luellen Adair (William), and grandchildren Carlos and Rakshita Adair, of Plano, Texas. Also survived by brother Paul Roush (Barbara), of Reedsville, Ohio; and niece Jennifer Dillie (Terry), and grandnephew Christopher Saylor, of Athens, Ohio; and numerous cousins.
Bill grew up in Pomeroy, Ohio and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1953. He attended Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, for two years and worked as a union carpenter, over-the-road long distance trucker, and in fabrication and assembly of military aircraft for Lockheed Corporation in Los Angeles, California, prior to being drafted for military service in 1957. Bill served in the United States Army beginning with basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and concluding with the Patriot Air Defense System at Ft. Bliss, Texas. During his Army career he held assignments in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas; Los Angeles, California; Thule, Greenland; Spangdahlem, Germany; and two additional assignments at Ft. Bliss. He worked with Nike-Hercules missile systems, the Safeguard Air Defense System, and the Hawk Air Defense Artillery. He held positions as computer instructor, Chief Instructor at Abernathy Park in Ft. Bliss, and as a First Sergeant. Following his retirement from the Army, he continued to serve our nation instructing NATO students on air defense systems.
Bill met his wife, Veronica, in Hollywood, California. They were married in 1958. Veronica and his daughters followed him in the United States and Germany as Bill served his country. They look back on these years with fond memories as a military spouse and military "brats".
Bill had numerous hobbies and interests. He was the track reporter and publicity director for the International Sprint Car Club in the El Paso/ Las Cruces, NM, area which indulged his love of sprint car racing. He also greatly enjoyed film and digital photography. Bill was an avid computer enthusiast, from the early Kay-Pro's to the latest/greatest Microsoft and Apple versions and was president of the Southwest International Personal Computer Club for many years. A three-time cancer survivor, Bill volunteered for the American Cancer Society, speaking to church and civic groups about cancer awareness. Bill also completed the research and documentation required to be recognized as a proud member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Bill Roush was known for his gentle patience, quiet intelligence, and ready willingness to assist anyone in need. Many called upon Bill for his advice, both professional and personal.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 9 pm on August 19, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana, with the Rosary Service at 7 pm. The Rosary Service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/fdacentral
. William Leverett Roush will be buried with military honors at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on August 20, 2020. Gravesite services are limited to family only. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, services will be limited.