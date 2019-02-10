CSM (Ret) William Louis Jemison, Jr

(1950 - 2019)



CSM (Ret) William Louis Jemison, Jr. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the age of 68. William was born on August 21, 1950 in Sylacauga, Alabama to the late William Louis Jemison, Sr. and Atheria Wilson Jemison.

He was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of his life, Shirley Ann Thomas on December 27, 1971 and to this union two children were born.

Louis graduated from East Highland High School in 1968 and enlisted into the United States Army on September 1, 1971. Selflessly, he served his country for 30 years, 1 month, and 17 days as an accomplished Senior Non-Commissioned Officer.

He received numerous awards and decorations while serving his country to include the Legion of Merit; Meritorious Service Medal (5); Army Commendation Medal (5); Army Achievement Medal; Army Superior Unit Award (3); Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Star; Kuwait Liberation Medal; Expert Infantryman's Badge; as well as being selected as a Sergeant Morales Club Member.

In September 2001, he retired at the rank of Command Sergeant Major (E9) with his last assignment as the Post Command Sergeant Major at White Sands Missile Range, White Sands, New Mexico. After his retirement, he worked for the United States Sergeants Major Academy, as a Training Specialist. Always an advocate for education, Louis received his Associate's Degree in Business Management and a Bachelor's Degree in Senior Management and Human Resources from Park University after he retired.

Louis will fondly be remembered for his smile, laughter and storytelling, as well as his fierce love for his family

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Word of Life Ministries, 9925 Alcan St; El Paso, Texas 79924. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Word of Life Ministries. The Committal Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.