Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for William Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lowell "Bill" Barry


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lowell "Bill" Barry Obituary
William "Bill" Lowell Barry

El Paso - On June 16, William "Bill" Lowell Barry died at the age of 77, surrounded by his family. Bill was born 1/16/42 in Gallup, NM to Daniel and Marrietta Barry. He spent his early years in Socorro, NM and moved to El Paso as a teen. He attended Austin High School ('59) and UTEP ('63). He was predeceased by his brother Dan, sister Judy, and son James. Bill is survived by his wife Linda, his children William Barry Jr. (Louis), Elizabeth Giacalone (Alan), Allyn Harper (Jeanette) and Serena Harper, and seven grandchildren.

Bill was a local businessman and an anchor in the local community. He was lifelong golfer. He loved running and sharing that passion with others. Having completed 100 marathons and over 1,000 races, he was known locally as El Paso's Marathon Man and was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

A Celebration of Life event will be held August 10th 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, with a memorial 5K run starting at 7:00 pm at La Vina Winery. Register at raceadventuresunlimited.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to :

https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
Published in El Paso Times from July 5 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.