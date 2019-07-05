|
William "Bill" Lowell Barry
El Paso - On June 16, William "Bill" Lowell Barry died at the age of 77, surrounded by his family. Bill was born 1/16/42 in Gallup, NM to Daniel and Marrietta Barry. He spent his early years in Socorro, NM and moved to El Paso as a teen. He attended Austin High School ('59) and UTEP ('63). He was predeceased by his brother Dan, sister Judy, and son James. Bill is survived by his wife Linda, his children William Barry Jr. (Louis), Elizabeth Giacalone (Alan), Allyn Harper (Jeanette) and Serena Harper, and seven grandchildren.
Bill was a local businessman and an anchor in the local community. He was lifelong golfer. He loved running and sharing that passion with others. Having completed 100 marathons and over 1,000 races, he was known locally as El Paso's Marathon Man and was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.
A Celebration of Life event will be held August 10th 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, with a memorial 5K run starting at 7:00 pm at La Vina Winery. Register at raceadventuresunlimited.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to :
https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
