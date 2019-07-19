|
|
William Paul Moore
El Paso - William Paul Moore, 32, November 18, 1986 to July 14, 2019. Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, he was a Proud Father, Beloved Son and Brother, and an Amazing Friend. William is survived by his son Liam Moore, Mother Melissa Moore, Sister Ashley Moore and Grandfather Armando Ramos. We will forever miss you. Gathering of Remembrance will be from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 5:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. "Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; It simply means I'll miss you until we meet again."
Published in El Paso Times on July 19, 2019