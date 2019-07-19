Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
William Paul Moore


1986 - 2019
William Paul Moore Obituary
William Paul Moore

El Paso - William Paul Moore, 32, November 18, 1986 to July 14, 2019. Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, he was a Proud Father, Beloved Son and Brother, and an Amazing Friend. William is survived by his son Liam Moore, Mother Melissa Moore, Sister Ashley Moore and Grandfather Armando Ramos. We will forever miss you. Gathering of Remembrance will be from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 5:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. "Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; It simply means I'll miss you until we meet again."
Published in El Paso Times on July 19, 2019
