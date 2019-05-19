|
William Ramsey
- - William Alston Ramsey, lover of adventure and the outdoors, died December 7, 2018, in El Paso.
Bill served in the Army, graduated from Texas Western College, and ran Ramsey Construction, a custom remodeling company, for 40 years.
He was a lover of the outdoors, exploring the mountains and deserts.
He is survived by his wife Ellen Lake Ramsey, his son Stephen Ramsey and wife Vicki Kerr of Denver, son Richard Ramsey of Denver, and daughter Alma Ramsey.
Contributions to KCOS, KTEP public radio, or causes/organizations advocating for access to Public Lands would all be wonderful ways to remember Bill.
Published in El Paso Times on May 19, 2019