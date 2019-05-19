Resources
More Obituaries for William Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ramsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Ramsey Obituary
William Ramsey

- - William Alston Ramsey, lover of adventure and the outdoors, died December 7, 2018, in El Paso.

Bill served in the Army, graduated from Texas Western College, and ran Ramsey Construction, a custom remodeling company, for 40 years.

He was a lover of the outdoors, exploring the mountains and deserts.

He is survived by his wife Ellen Lake Ramsey, his son Stephen Ramsey and wife Vicki Kerr of Denver, son Richard Ramsey of Denver, and daughter Alma Ramsey.

Contributions to KCOS, KTEP public radio, or causes/organizations advocating for access to Public Lands would all be wonderful ways to remember Bill.
Published in El Paso Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.