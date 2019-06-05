Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) Stewart


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William (Bill) Stewart Obituary
William (Bill) Stewart

El Paso - William (Bill) Stewart, 94, of El Paso, Texas passed away peacefully May 22th. He was born in Cleveland County, Arkansas to John and Bertha Stewart on Jan 28, 1925.

Bill, AKA Peck joined the Navy at 17 and fought in the Pacific on a mine sweeper. He actually walked among the ruins of Nagasaki right after the Atomic Bomb was dropped. Next to his family, he was most proud of his association with the Shriners and all the children they help. Bill was very fond of his grandchildren and even in his declining years was able to enjoy the antics and affections of his great grandchildren. His crowning achievement was the day he said " I do" to a demure young lady named Jean Ann Burgess on a diminutive island, in the Atlantic Ocean, called Bermuda. Their lifelong love affair continues now and forever.

He (Papaw Bill) was preceded by his wife Jean Ann (Mom Jean) and survived by sons Dan (Donna), Dave (Pam), Steve (Ruthy). Grandchildren: Daryll, Shawn, Heather, Nicole, Summer, Chad, Michelle and great grandchildrens: Kevin, Angela, Gabriel, Kaya, Miles, Sara, Mikie, AJ, Alex, Elle. Brother Pat Stewart and sister Donna Hamilton and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5054 Doniphan Drive at 12:45 PM. Followed by a graveside service at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now