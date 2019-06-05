|
William (Bill) Stewart
El Paso - William (Bill) Stewart, 94, of El Paso, Texas passed away peacefully May 22th. He was born in Cleveland County, Arkansas to John and Bertha Stewart on Jan 28, 1925.
Bill, AKA Peck joined the Navy at 17 and fought in the Pacific on a mine sweeper. He actually walked among the ruins of Nagasaki right after the Atomic Bomb was dropped. Next to his family, he was most proud of his association with the Shriners and all the children they help. Bill was very fond of his grandchildren and even in his declining years was able to enjoy the antics and affections of his great grandchildren. His crowning achievement was the day he said " I do" to a demure young lady named Jean Ann Burgess on a diminutive island, in the Atlantic Ocean, called Bermuda. Their lifelong love affair continues now and forever.
He (Papaw Bill) was preceded by his wife Jean Ann (Mom Jean) and survived by sons Dan (Donna), Dave (Pam), Steve (Ruthy). Grandchildren: Daryll, Shawn, Heather, Nicole, Summer, Chad, Michelle and great grandchildrens: Kevin, Angela, Gabriel, Kaya, Miles, Sara, Mikie, AJ, Alex, Elle. Brother Pat Stewart and sister Donna Hamilton and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5054 Doniphan Drive at 12:45 PM. Followed by a graveside service at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 5, 2019