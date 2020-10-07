William Thomas Menapace
El Paso - William Thomas Menapace, 83, passed away on October 3, 2020. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his loving wife Pat, and his many children and grandchildren whom he adored and loved wholeheartedly. He was born on October 17, 1936 to Charles H. Menapace and Pearl M. Johnston in Cortland, New York.
Bill started working at Smith Corona typewriters when he was just sixteen years old and worked his way up to managerial positions. In his 20s, he met and married the love of his life. They would have four children and share the next 58 years together. In the mid-seventies, Bill was offered a tremendous job opportunity to move his family to Singapore. During their time in Singapore the family traveled extensively. Bill continued to work for the company for almost four decades, eventually establishing a plant in Juarez, Mexico for a subsidiary in 1979.
He had a zest for life, exemplifying positivity and subscribing to the notion that one should seize the day. Bill was a devout Catholic and made attending church a priority all his life. He was a longtime exercise enthusiast who enjoyed running and going to the gym for spin classes. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He felt family was so important and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. He was a great listener and a compassionate and loving person.
He is survived by his wife Patricia (Ulshoeffer) Menapace and his four children: Lorrie (Alan) Ball, Donna (Lee) Gillett, Steven (Robin) Menapace, and John (Marife) Menapace; grandchildren: Stephen (Merissa), Kendall, Nicholas, Samantha, Emily, Dominic, Ashley, and Myles and great grandchildren: Kylie, Dylan and Kenni Leigh. He is also survived by his brother Richard Menapace of Cortland, New York and nieces and nephews. A private family celebration of life is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(Memorial ID# 12166776).