William Worth Maxwell, Sr.
Fort Worth, TX - William Worth Maxwell, Sr., 93, died Friday, June 14, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Graveside: 4 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Bill requested charitable donations. The family requests donations to the Joan Katz Breast Center Endowment; c/o All Saints Health Foundation, 1400 Eighth Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, 76104.
Bill was born in El Paso, Texas on June 18, 1925, the son of J. Worth Maxwell and Estelle Berrien Maxwell. He spent the early years of his life in Mexico; living in San Luis, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Chihuahua. Bill graduated from Texas A&M University in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, after spending 3 years in the U.S. Army during World War II. The El Paso Natural Gas Company employed him for 35 years. In 1950, he married Joy Kroeger in El Paso, where they lived for 40 years. He and Joy then moved to Alto, N.M., where they lived for ten years before moving to Fort Worth in 2000.
Joy preceded Bill in death in 2016.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Catherine Maxwell Hees, M.D. and husband, Harold F. Hees; son, William Worth Maxwell, Jr, M.D. and wife, Brenda Page Maxwell; granddaughters, Claire Maxwell Stellner and husband, Joel, and Allison Page Maxwell.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of The Plaza at The Stayton and VITAS Hospice Services for their exceptional care and compassion.
Published in El Paso Times on June 17, 2019