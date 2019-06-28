|
Willie Chavez
- - Willie Chavez, a loving husband to Lisa, doting father to Samantha and new grandfather to Jaxon, died June 21, 2019, after a battle with cancer. He was a young 63 years old. He was courageous and strong in the face of any adversity and was the same in his fight against the disease that would ultimately take his life.
His passion in life, besides his family, was his career as a hairdresser. He owned Rumours Hair Salon and he worked to create an atmosphere of fun and adventure as he performed like a showman while cutting, perming, coloring and highlighting! He so loved his clients that he always insisted that they were family as well as friends. He was a lover of famous quotes and an art appreciator and called his hair styles "Picassos". He also was an amateur chef, a talented photographer, adept at boxing and tried his sword at bullfighting. He was at times flamboyant, compassionate, giving and loving. His laugh was infectious, and his tears were easily shed. He felt with his heart and told the truth even if you didn't want to hear it!
He will be sorely missed by his family, his friends and all those he touched in his short life. He was a force to be reckoned with at times and the light within him drew children and adults alike.
We will celebrate his life with a memorial at Evergreen Funeral Home at 12400 Montana, Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 12 pm. His family, including wife Lisa, daughter Samantha, Son-in-Law Alex, Grandson Jaxon, sister Adriana Laks, niece Lorena Laks, brother Tony, sister Mary, Stepchildren (Shane Hernandez, Mari Hernandez, Ryan Hernandez, Thomas Hernandez) and his loving dog Pepita, invite all his friends and loved ones to attend the service.
Published in El Paso Times on June 28, 2019