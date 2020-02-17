|
Willie Griffin
El Paso - SFC (Ret) Willie Griffin, 98, A WWII Korean & Vietnam veteran went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ and is survived by his most beautiful wife, Josefina Griffin and family. Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00pm Monday, February 24, at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. Funeral service will be 11:30am Tuesday, February 25 at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn followed by committal service at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020