Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Griffin Obituary
Willie Griffin

El Paso - SFC (Ret) Willie Griffin, 98, A WWII Korean & Vietnam veteran went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ and is survived by his most beautiful wife, Josefina Griffin and family. Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00pm Monday, February 24, at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. Funeral service will be 11:30am Tuesday, February 25 at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn followed by committal service at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -