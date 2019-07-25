|
Willie T. Bond
El Paso - Willie T Bond was born April 22, 1934 to the late T.O. and Annie Maria Bond in Brownsville, TN. He was the oldest of four children and his brothers Charles and Lionel Bond preceded him in death. It was there that he met the mother of his first child, his daughter Alfredda Allen, who also preceded him in death.
He served 26 years of active duty for the Army, as well as 23 years in the Civil Service; giving almost 50 years to our great nation. While serving at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX, he met then married wife Sylverta, on June 10, 1963, and they remained in El Paso where he lived out his life.
On the morning of Tuesday, July 2, he was called home to get the rest he had so greatly deserved. Services were entrusted to Wade Funeral Home in St. Louis. MO and he was laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. He leaves behind to carry on his legacy wife, Sylverta Bond of El Paso, TX; two sons, Kelvin Bond (Aretha) of Colorado Springs, CO and Charles "Bito" Bond (Keedra) of Midlothian, VA; one sister, Alfretta Williams of St. Louis, MO; 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times on July 25, 2019