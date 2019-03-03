|
|
Dr. Willis Howell McCullough, III
El Paso - We had been well-schooled on the plan…..should he become too feeble to care for himself we were to send him down to the creek with a bottle of scotch and let the hogs eat him. The hogs were not to get their fill. Instead, on the 3rd day of March, 2016, Dr. Willis Howell McCullough III, aged 81, played his last hand to malignant melanoma metastatic to the brain.
The passing of three years has done little to diminish memories of a steely father who gave freely of his time and imparted generously from his cache of lifelong lessons. Too small to play sports in his early years, the Waco Eagle Scout was more of a natural with books and intellectual pursuits. Wily in character and sharp in humor, WH III was less like Sr. and more like his aunt Mimmie who'd purpose him to retrieve her falling dove along the levee while wielding shotgun and cigarette from behind the wheel of her Oldsmobile. Perhaps his father's absence working long hours as owner of the Waco Pickle and Canning Company, where his grandfather came to be employed after his Central Texas Exchange National Bank went defunct during the Great Depression, caused young Howell to back away from business and into the field of medicine.
14 years of medical studies began with a BA in Zoology from his father's alma mater, UT Austin. The Lambda Chi then pursued a Medical Degree at UT Medical Branch Galveston where as a Junior at a Phi Chi pool party, "read manual first" Howell, met "devil may care" Eve, his wife and patient to be, for life.
After a year's internship with San Francisco Public Health Service, making rounds and sick calls on Merchant Marines and American Indians, with a weekly trip to treat prisoners at Alcatraz, the married couple returned to Galveston. There, during a two-year Residency, their first daughter, Alison, was born during Hurricane Carla.
After completing his Residency in 1962, the Dr. followed opportunity and moved his fledgling family to a home on Crestmont Drive in El Paso. His career began on Pill Hill where he shared office space with anesthesiologists, Neill, Ponsford, Dent and Sivils. The doctors scheduled their own cases during the day and rotated nights taking call. With daughter Kimberly on the way in 1963, the couple bought a lot at 4342 Donnybrook Pl, where they built their adobe homestead of 54 years.
At the age of 34, given the option of being drafted to Vietnam or voluntarily entering the war as an officer, on February 19, 1968, Colonel McCullough began serving a year in Long Binh at the 24th Evacuation Hospital, 68th Medical Group, 44th Medical Brigade. The 24th Evac had 320 operating beds serving 225 average daily inpatients. Included in the 9,573 injured US Military admitted to the 24th in 1968, was a patient with an undetonated artillery shell lodged in his head. The projectile, a trigger device for an artillery shell, was considered live. After volunteering as anesthesiologist for the operation to remove the explosive, Howell was promoted to Captain and awarded The Soldier's Medal. In all the years at Christmas time when we'd watch slides of before and after shots of soldiers brought in on Huey's from the battle field, he'd never mention The Soldier's Medal hanging with his dog tags on the wall in his home office.
On return from Vietnam in 1969, the Captain served as Chief of Anesthesia at William Beaumont by day and took calls at night. Later that year, the group from Pill Hill, along with Dr. Myers, Smalligan, and Walker founded Anesthesia Consultants Associates at 1800 North Mesa. In 1977, the ACA group formed Mesa Investments and built The Surgical Center of El Paso, the city's first free standing outpatient surgical facility located at 1815 N. Stanton Avenue.
Growing up on Donnybrook, I recall hearing the door leading to the garage open and close through the wee hours of the night signaling Dad was on-call. Dinner would sit waiting in the top oven or be transferred to the counter when the phone rang yet again indicating a prolonged surgery or being called to another case. One particular case of memory was the separation of twelve day old Siamese twins at Providence Memorial Hospital in March of 1983. Joined breast to naval, sisters, Brenda and Miriam Hernandez, were born at Newark Methodist Maternity Hospital in South El Paso to Juarez parents. McCullough and Sivils were the anesthesiologists in two teams of 24 doctors, nurses and technicians headed up by surgeons, Joe Kidd and Ariel Rodriguez, who performed the successful 3 hour surgery.
On days when his schedule ended early, Dundee's barking poolside signaled Dad swimming laps or despite the triple digits he'd go for a run or ride his bike. Handball, working out and getting rub-downs at the Y was as much a social event as a means to wind down. Winding down was something Dad/Mom enjoyed together often playing gin or double gammoning each other until the spent limes filled the Cuba Libre glasses and the family dinner sat drying out on the stove. On weekends, doctors and their wives would assemble in the living room for highballs, before making "one for the road" to continue the party across the border at Martino's, Alcazar, La Fogata or Shangri La. Though for years following Vietnam he'd lost his appetite for hunting, the station wagon packed with dog and parrot often headed to CO or NM for a family weekend of camping or skiing.
Dad also had his religion. Every Thursday the regulars, John Moody, Habib Asfahani, Jim Moyer, Raul Pastrana, Oscar Lozano, Javier Meneses and Miguel Barron faithfully assembled at rotating houses for a night of poker. More often than not, Friday morning Dad would report his coming out ahead unless Moody, Habib, or "that damn Lebanese, Sami Zeiden, took his money!" But money was not a reflection of my father's wealth. His wealth was displayed in the friends he kept and friendship he gave, namely to the Lawrences, Dents, both Craigs, Bob Jacobs, the Moodys, Pates, Moyers, Navars, Mickey Simpson, Phyllis Price, Jim Koschmann, the Walkers, Zolfogharys, Crossetts, Tabors, Lucketts, Sharps, Hunts, and his surrogate son and biking partner, Dr. Greg Trubowitsch. The friendships he cultivated at the gym or hospital were commonly medical doctors, dry on wit with a shared love of diving, skiing, biking, birds or hiking, who enriched his life and provided stories recounted over the years.
Though he never managed to tame the Shrew, accounts of his routine resurrections of Eve from bug bites, Amazon dust, moray eel's jaw, and other perils were well circulated in El Paso. On the return from more than one third world trip, the clinking of ice against the side of a shaky scotch glass provided the incidental soundtrack as Dad would recount Mom being medivacked back to El Paso as "close to death as he'd ever seen someone survive". Even in his final chapter following craniotomy and in feeble state, when aroused from sleep since Eve was having another asthma attack, the Captain stopped to relieve himself, then faithfully injected the cat to live out a final life until taking her last breath on May 22, 2017.
Dad/Mom's travels have continued with me since their passing. Their ashes are part of the Swiss Alps, Lake Atitlan, Catalan, Mayan Riviera, Transylvania, Cayo Belize, and most recently Tortuguero and the highlands of Costa Rica.
Time has not diminished memories of caring and thoughtful acts by Dr. Wakefield, who when my father could no longer drive, made sure he had a ride to the Y and by staff at Global Hospice during my father's final hours, or Dr. Asfahanis composure failing upon seeing his friend in his faded state.
Greg (Trubowitsch), summed it up best when in a note to me he wrote "I envy you for having had this great guy in your life for as long as you did".
That great guy is still in my life every day..
With Loving Memories, Kimberly
•Born Waco June 6, 1934
•Christian Baptism at home 2910 Cole Ave 12/6/35
•Sanger Avenue Elementary
•West Junior High 5/26/48
•Eagle Scout
•Waco High School 5/24/51
•Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity 10/5/52
•University of Texas BA Zoology - Seton Hall 6/4/55
•Phi Chi Medical Fraternity - Zeta Chapter 2/12/56
•Exalted Order of Osteon 1/5/57
•Certificate of Proficiency in the Basic Sciences 5/15/57
•Married Eva Mae Lintner Rainbow Room Seahorse Hotel Galveston 6/6/58 - drove his Dad's car to honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta
•University of Texas Doctor of Medicine 5/28/59
•Texas State Board of Medical Examiners 8/31/59
•Medical Internship US Public Health Service Hospital San Francisco 7/1/59 - 6/30/60
•University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston - Residency in Anesthesiology 7/7/60 - 7/6/62
•American Board of Anesthesiology 10/1/65
•Vietnam Service - Captain W Howell McCullough, 05426062, US Army Medical Corps, 24th Evacuation Hospital, 68th Medical Group, 44th Medical Brigade, APO 96384, Republic of Vietnam, Long Binh 2/19/68 - 2/18/69
•The Soldiers Medal for Heroism in Vietnam 5/9/68
•The Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations Against Hostile
Forces in Vietnam 2/6/69
•Anesthesia Consultants, Associated 9/3/1969
•William Beaumont General Hospital Certificate of Achievement 12/30/69
(Lieutenant Colonel)
•Honorable Discharge US Army 1/7/70
•President of Sierra Medical Center - El Paso
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 3, 2019