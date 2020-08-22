In loving memory of our beautiful mother, Wilma Dean Willis Hubbard. She was 96 years young, born July 14th, 1924, in Maynard, AK. She died on August 20, 2020. Mother married James Odis Hubbard in 1942. They moved to El Paso in 1956. Mother was a homemaker. She worked as a seamstress out of her home after daddy passed in 1978. Her skills as a seamstress were known far and wide. She made many quinceanera, prom, and wedding gowns for young women of El Paso and Las Cruces. She was a past President of the Ysleta Women's Club and a member of the El Paso Vegetarian Society. She loved her flower garden and pistachio trees. Mother loved to come to Santa Fe to visit with her beloved family. None of her children could have had a better, more supportive, loving mother and friend. We will forever miss you mom. We look forward to being with you again. Mother was preceded in her death by her husband James Odis. They were married for 36 years and have three surviving children, Valerie Jean Hubbard, James Odis Hubbard Jr. and Nancy Lou Hubbard. 2 surviving grandchildren, Christina Pilar and Leslie F. Hard. 2 surviving great grandchildren Jade A. Herrera and Cameron Gallatin.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store